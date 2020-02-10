Nachinola residents seek action against parking nuisance on road

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Nachinola villagers on Sunday raised the issue of roadside parking stating that it affects smooth flow of traffic on the road and sought action against the parking nuisance.

They demanded an inspection to be carried out by the panchayat of the stretch from Arcado up to panchayat junction. Sarpanch Pooja Mayekar assured to carry out the inspection.

The ordinary gram sabha of the village held on Sunday was presided over by sarpanch Pooja Mayekar along with panchayat secretary Dhiraj Govekar in the presence of panchayat members.

A villager raised the issue of incomplete drainage in ward number 2 and the problems occurring due to it in the monsoon. The sarpanch assured to carry out an inspection of the area.

Another local raised the issue of nuisance of empty beer bottles being discarded on road shoulders. He also sought shifting of a kiosk as it creates obstruction along the road.

Regarding the nuisance of beer bottles being strewn along roadsides, the sarpanch said that the police have already been asked to increase patrolling in the village.

On the issue of children’s park, deputy sarpanch Freddy Fernandes informed the gram sabha that “the panchayat is planning to develop open space outside the park as a parking area under the MPLAD scheme.”