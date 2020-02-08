‘My father was a fantastic storyteller’

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT BUZZ

Q. You head the Bimal Roy Memorial and Film Society. What is the purpose behind forming this body?

We founded this Society in 1997. It happened because a lot of people told me of their desire to watch my father’s films, which by then had completely vanished from the theatres, though one could watch them on television. There was however no venue to watch them on the big screen for which they were meant. So we decided to have a permanent solution to this problem and founded the Society to achieve this task. The first thing we did was organise a musical biographical programme of my father’s films in chronological order, from his very first Hindi film, ‘Hamrahi’ to his last film, ‘Bandini’. The programme was a super success story and we have not looked back. For this programme we had Naushad Saab and Sunil Dutt in the audience besides several others associated with my father. We also honoured Dilip Gupta who was the cinematographer of ‘Madhumati’. Dilip (Kumar) uncle was also present. Although I didn’t know what to do next as we had no money, we have been carrying on for the last 23 years.

Q. Having written many books, including those on your illustrious father and his films, and made some documentary films, didn’t you feel at any time that you should now move on to direct a feature film? In fact, did you consider completing the film based on the novel ‘Amrita Kumbher Sandhane’, which Bimal da was directing at the time of his demise?

No, not at all! I made just two documentary films, including ‘Char Divari’ in 1990s. Sadly I found nobody took my father seriously to write a book on him. This forced me to compile a book on my father in 2008, with my introductory piece in it. A huge body of people contributed for this book. In fact, he died very young before making his magnum opus, the film on Kumbh Mela. However, he made so many films, each one equally loved by the audiences. And then his films became better and better as he made them. My passion is writing and I will continue doing it. My book on ‘Madhumati’ has been prescribed for a course at the University of California, Los Angeles. But feature films are a totally different ballgame.

Q. India has a very poor tradition of maintaining records and documenting things. Your effort towards putting things about Bimal da and his films in proper perspective has automatically created related documentation. Isn’t it so?

I would rather say that we have a hopeless tradition of maintaining records. We have allowed so much information to get destroyed. I realised this when I went to meet Pran saab as we wanted to honour him. I found that he had completely lost his memory, and I had to turn back greatly depressed. I felt that we need to chronicle the historical facts and that’s when I wrote the book on ‘Madhumati’, a Bimal Roy film that was not

shot in Mumbai.

Q. Do you feel that your father’s banner, Bimal Roy Productions should have continued for longer than it did, after your father’s demise in 1966?

There were not too many films produced under his banner, following his death. There was ‘Do Dooni Char’, a very good film directed by my father’s assistant, Debabrata ‘Debu’ Sen and produced by Bimal Roy Films. And this could have continued had my mother and others shown interest, but somehow it didn’t work out. Then there was ‘Chaitali’ in 1975, produced by my mother and based on Bengali novel by Ashapoorna Devi. It was a bold story with the lead female character being a kleptomaniac. In fact, my father had shot some of this film under the title ‘Sahara’ with Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore before he fell ill on the set. Then it was completely reshot as directed by Hrishi Kaku (Hrishikesh Mukherjee), replacing Sharmila with Saira Banu.

Q. Today old black and white films are colorised imparting them new look. Do you think any of Bimal’s films deserves to be colorised?

They cannot be colorised as it would destroy the beauty of his black and white films. The images, the lyricism of his films would be lost. There are so many shades of grey in his films. The imagery of his films has its own magic. My father only understood black and white cinema. Look at ‘Madhumati’, you don’t miss colour. People have approached us, especially to colorise ‘Madhumati’, but its best his films are left as they are.

Q. It is often seen that films produced under the Bimal Roy Productions, but not directed by Bimal da himself are ignored by critics as well as audience, even though they are equally good. What is your opinion on this?

He was democratic in approach and all his assistants got a chance to independently direct films. It is unfortunate that critics ignored films only produced by him. ‘Parivar’ and ‘Apradhi Kaun?’ directed by Asit Sen, and ‘Usne Kaha Tha’ directed by Moni Bhattacharjee were simply brilliant. Some of these films did well at the box office. And they had good music too.

Q. Music formed one of the highlights of films produced under the Bimal Roy Productions banner. How musical was Bimal da in life?

He had a great ear for music. He would listen to music and we had special music evenings in our house. He invited musicians to perform at our house. His favourite musician was the sarangi player, Pandit Ram Narayan.

Q. How do you juxtapose the social relevance as well as entertainment – two diverse elements – found in Bimal da’s films?

At that time there were no mainstream and new wave cinemas. When his films came, everyone ran to see them. I don’t think he consciously chose these two diverse elements for his films, but knew that a good story can be told. My father was a fantastic storyteller and he chose the greatest stories from the literature. Each and every story he chose was by eminent writers of Bengal, right from (Rabindranath) Tagore to Sarat Chandra (Chatterjee). He based ‘Bandini’ on a story by Jarasandha, while Subodh Ghosh wrote the story of ‘Sujata’. My father was a voracious reader and every evening he would read something new. He was well aware of rich literature, particularly of Bengal. His two films, ‘Do Bigha Zamin’ and ‘Madhumati’ had stories specially written for them by Salil Chowdhury and Ritwik Ghatak, respectively. Nevertheless they were fantastic stories. He evoked emotions and never went wrong. Take for instance ‘Sujata’. It was originally a love story, but then he added the caste element to it, and made it socially relevant. Then there’s the opening shot of ‘Sujata’ which shows a clothesline on which baby clothes are drying. Can you think of such an image in a Bollywood

set up? Amazing!

Q. Finally, which is the Bimal Roy film closest to your heart?

Now, this is a real difficult question. Each film of his has its own charm and relevance. I really adore my father not just as a filmmaker but as a human being too. As a human he was far above. I am very privileged to have him

as my father.

(The two-day Bimal Roy Film Festival will be inaugurated by Rinki Roy Bhattacharya at the Maquinez Palace auditorium, Panaji on February 8, at 5 p.m.)