Muslims meet CM on CAA-NRC fears

Panaji: The representatives of the Goan Muslim community at a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday expressed their fears and apprehensions as regards the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai.

The meeting was called to interact and discuss with the Muslim representatives the issues regarding the CAA, the NPR and the NRC.

Giving a patient hearing to the concern voiced by the representatives, the Chief Minister said the Muslims residing in Goa should not panic over the CAA as it will not affect them.

“Moreover, the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the country,” he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the representatives of the Goan Muslim community to put forth before him their issues, if any, for redressal.

Sawant also said that Goa is known for peace and harmony the world over and as such the Muslims here should not resort to agitation and indulge in other unproductive activities as it will disturb the prevailing peace besides law and order in the state.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Jinah, chairman of All India Haj Committee, Goa, besides members of the committee namely Maulavi Shaikh, Riyaz Beig, Asif Ali, Mehaboob Makandar, and Gause Maulavi among others.