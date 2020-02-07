Mount Litera Zee School celebrates 71st Republic Day

Mount Litera Zee School celebrated India’s 71st Republic Day. The students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity.

The programme began with the flag hoisting. On the occasion, the students brought the stage alive with their passion and love of the motherland through their speech. An English speech delivered by Ashmi Lawande and hindi speech delivered by Mohammed Afhaan from class eight who shared their insights on Republic Day.

The choir groups from class six to eight presented the patriotic song followed by a skit and dance performance.

Principal Sandhya Venkatesh addressed the students and urged them to do their best, feel proud to be Indian, to reach greater heights. She also instilled in the children the need to choose careers that will help serve the

nation.