Mopa airport: govt to decide on giving more time to GMR

Panaji: Director of civil aviation Suresh Shanbhogue on Saturday said the state government will decide on giving additional time to the concessionaire GMR Goa International Airport Limited, as per provisions in the agreement, and set a new deadline for completion of work of the Mopa airport.

Shanbhogue’s statement comes in the light of the Supreme Court lifting the suspension of the environment clearance to the greenfield international airport at Mopa, allowing resumption of the stalled construction work.

As per the agreement, GMR has been given three years’ time to complete the work of the Mopa airport.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the civil aviation director said the suspension of the green nod by the apex court had brought to a halt the entire airport construction work for more than a year.

The concessionaire will benefit if additional time is given to complete the airport work, he opined.

“As the agreement signed with the state government has been in force, the GMR has already begun the process to resume the construction work. The firm has kept ready all contractors, subcontractors and workforce. Only thing is that the firm has to give them notice for mobilising workforce and machineries, which had been off-work after the SC order,” he disclosed.

Shanbhogue said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already reviewed the airport work issuing necessary directions for resuming the work, which will pick up pace in the next few days.

At least 14 per cent of the airport work had been carried out before it came to a halt after the SC judgment last year.

The halt to the work will not put financial burden on the state government as some people believe, he said, explaining that we should understand that the airport is being constructed on public-private partnership basis, which is to build, operate and transfer in 40 years.

“The government has only given the land to the concessionaire as right of way. The money is being invested by the concessionaire by borrowing loans from lenders,” he clarified.

The director said that for cost overruns the concessionaire has to take approval from the lenders and the government, which is part of the process.