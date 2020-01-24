Monte Music Festival returns

The 18th edition of the Monte Music Festival, presented by Fundação Oriente and Cidade de Goa will be held from February 7 to 9 at the Chapel of Our Lady of Mount, Old Goa.

Ever since its first edition in 2002, after the restoration of the Chapel by Fundação Oriente, the festival, held inside the old heritage chapel and in its courtyard, has continued gathering great attention and interest from both Western and Indian music and dance enthusiasts.

MMF 2020 gives special attention to choral music and also begins the celebration of 25 years of Fundação Oriente in India.

The festival will open on February 7 with an Indian classical dance recital titled ‘Ritumaalya- a Garland of Seasons’ performed by Prachi Saathi and Deepali Salil (bharatanatyam), Saji Menon (mohiniattam) and Namrata Mehta (odissi) and will end in the chapel with the concert ‘Ave Maria’ by the Kala Academy Choir directed by Fr Romeo Monteiro. On February 8, the Goan sitar exponent Ustad Chhote Rahimat will delight the audience with his ragas along with Mansoor Khan and Uday Kulkarni. The Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble from Mumbai directed by Alfred D’Souza, will present ‘On a Prayer and a Song’ in the

Chapel.

Closing the festival on February 9 will be Portuguese musician Rão Kyao who will present a concert in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The final concert will be presented by the Goa University Choir directed by Santiago Lusardi Girelli and will feature the Portuguese soprano Maria Meireles and the Austrian pianist Karen Schlimp.

Performances inside the chapel require passes which will be available from January 28 at Fundacao Oriente, Panaji

The Monte Music Festival has the support of the Archdiocese of Goa, the Directorate of Archives and Archaeology – Government of Goa, Furtado’s Music Company and the Goa College of Hospitality and Culinary Education.

FEBRUARY 7

6 p.m. -Courtyard – ‘Ritumaalya – A Garland of

Seasons ‘

[Indian dance recital by Prachi Saathi (bharatanatyam), Saji Menon (mohini attam), Namrata Mehta (odissi) and Deepali Salil (bharata natyam)]

7:30 p.m. – Chapel – ‘Ave Maria’

(Kala Academy Choir, directed by Fr Romeo Monteiro)

FEBRUARY 8

6 p.m.- Courtyard – Sitar recital

[Chhote Rahimat Khan and Mansoor Khan (sitar) with Uday Kulkarni (tabla) ]

7:30 p.m.- Chapel – ‘On a Prayer and a Song’

(Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble, directed by Alfred D’Souza)

FEBRUARY 9

6 p.m. –Courtyard – ‘A Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’

]Rão Kyao (vocals and flute), Carlos Lopes (accordion), Bernardo Couto (guitar), António Pinto (classic guitar and braguesa) and Belarmino Fernandes (percussion) ]

7:30 p.m. – Chapel – Lux vocalis

[Goa University Choir and Ensemble with Maria Meireles (soprano), Karen Schlimp (piano) and Mika Nishimura (violin), directed byMaestro Santiago Lusardi Girelli]