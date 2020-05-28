Monsoon may make onset over Kerala on June 1

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the India meteorological department said on Thursday.

The IMD, in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date. The normal onset of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to help in the progress of monsoon.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, the country is likely to receive normal monsoon this year.

OUR REPORTER ADDS FROM PANAJI: Monsoon rains are likely to make entry into Goa on June 5 or 6 after making the onset over Kerala most probably on June 1.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral Arabian Sea during May 29 to June 1 period and into the southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4 period. With the strengthening of westerlies and increase in convective clouds, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, and remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,

IMD stated.

“Conditions are therefore becoming favourable for the further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours,” sources said.