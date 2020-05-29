Monkeys steal samples of suspected COVID patients

AGENCIES

Meerut

In a bizarre incident, a troop of monkeys on Friday ran away with coronavirus test samples from the Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.

The monkeys attacked a lab technician, who was carrying samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for testing and ran away after snatching three samples.

The incident occurred inside the premises of the Meerut Medical College. While doctors have again collected samples from the three patients, there is fear in the area, as the samples of suspected COVID-19 patients are still with the monkeys. The attack occurred when the laboratory technician was walking in the campus of the state-run medical college. “Monkeys grabbed and fled with the samples of COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment… we had to take their blood samples again,” said Dr S K Garg, a top official at

the college.

Authorities said they were not clear if the monkeys had spilled the blood samples, but people living near the leafy campus feared further spread of the virus if the monkeys carried the samples into residential areas.

Garg said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood. “No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection,” Garg said.