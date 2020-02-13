MoEF gives green nod to MPT for 2 berth redevelopment projects

Panaji: Nearly four years after the Mormugao Port Trust proposed redevelopment of berth 8 and 9 and barge berth and deepening of the approach channel to the port, the Union ministry of environment forests and climate change finally gave the environmental clearance to the projects.

For both the projects, the MPT had conducted public hearing in 2017 over a period of four days – April 27 and June 2, 3 and 4. The public hearings were strongly opposed by residents and local fishermen.

The ECs to the projects came through on January 28 and was granted at the 48th meeting of the expert appraisal committee for infrastructure projects.

Under the terms of reference of the projects, the MPT has proposed to redevelop berth 8 to handle coal and berth 9 and barge berth (9A) to handle bulk and general cargo.

Post re-development, the MPT anticipates the incremental coal handling capacity of berth 8 to increase seven million tonne per annum.

The deepening of the approach channel for capsize vessels will be done through dredging of 2.44 million cubic metre over a distance of 50 metre. The MPT expects that the dredging will give it a deeper draught of 19.5 metre and will be able to cater to larger ships.

On both the projects, the MPT has been asked to spend total Rs 5 crore on CSR, of which Rs 2.87 crore is 0.25 per cent of the cost of re-development of the berth and Rs 2.17 crore is 0.75 per cent of the cost of deepening the approach channel.

The projects are to be completed in PPP mode, although the EC does not mention the total cost of the projects.

While granting approval the MoEF has said that construction activity shall be carried out strictly according to the provisions of the CRZ Notification, 2011.

Further no construction work other than those permitted in CRZ notification shall be carried out in the CRZ area.

The other terms and conditions for approval are according to the usual norms, such as consent to operate from the Goa State Pollution Control Board, complying with air pollution measures, etc.

In case of dredging, the MoEF has asked the MPT to ensure that dredging is not carried out in the fish breeding season and that there will minimal impact on marine environment.

No underwater blasting is permitted by the Centre, and that the dredged matter must be disposed of safely so that it does not enter the Thane creak.

The Union ministry said that some of the matter can also be used for beach nourishment.

The projects have to be continuously monitored by competent body in the state, says the EC document.