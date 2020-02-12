Modi-Shah magic failed in Delhi: Pawar

IANS

Mumbai

“The Modi-Shah magic has failed in Delhi,” was a terse reaction from Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on the impending victory of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi elections on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal-ji and AAP workers for achieving a ‘sweeping victory’ in the polls!” said Pawar.

The 79-year old leader said that the BJP indulged in divisive politics and misused the official machinery for the polls.

However, the people of Delhi have rejected it outright, it happened earlier (October 2019) in Maharashtra and similar results will mirror in the next Lok Sabha elections, warned Pawar.

Maharashtra’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance parties termed the AAP’s upcoming victory in Delhi as the result of solid and visible development works carried out at the ground level for the people of the national capital.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and state minister Anil Parab said that the people of Delhi have backed the development works of the AAP and voted for the party.

“Despite deploying top leaders in the poll campaign, the BJP has been decisively rejected in Delhi as the people have voted on the issue of development only,” Parab said.

Hailing AAP for its impressive election performance, NCP national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik said that the people of Delhi have resoundingly defeated BJP’s “arrogance”.

“Politics of hatred and division has been rejected, the ideals of unity and brotherhood have won. The politics of sheer arrogance has been defeated and the people of Delhi have won,” said Malik.

He pointed out that during the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people of Delhi to vote against the “anti-national forces”.

“The people of Delhi have bowed before Modiji’s call. They have declared BJP as ‘anti-national’ now,” Malik said.

Expressing satisfaction at AAP’s win, senior Congress leader and minister Vijay Wadettiwar said his party had never made tall claims or doled out figures that it (Congress) would win so many seats like the BJP.