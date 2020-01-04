MMC ‘evicts’ fish, vegetable vendors conducting business outside wholesale fish market

NT NETWORK

Margao

Following the orders of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Ajit Panchawadkar, along with MMC team, on Friday, evicted the vendors selling fish, vegetables and bakery items outside the wholesale fish market in the town.

Fatorda police inspector Kapil Nayak informed that a vendor selling his items at the wholesale fish market was arrested for causing public nuisance, under Section 34 of the Police Act. A total of six such cases were booked for the same offence, Nayak added.

The chief officer Panchwadkar told the media that the civic body commenced the drive at 6 am and evicted all the vendors.

He said that they evicted the vendors selling fish and other items outside the gate of the wholesale fish market. They will not be allowed to conduct business here, he added. The SGPDA also shut the gates of the wholesale fish market, and retailing of fish was not allowed in the market. However, one ramponkar from Cansualim entered the market with his fish catch at 9.10 am and sold it. “We do not have ramponkars selling their fish in baskets inside the wholesale fish market, but retailing should not be allowed. We were informed that a few vendors sold retail fish at the wholesale fish market,” claimed Felix Gonsalves, the president of the Retail Fish Vendors Association.

The SGPDA contractor speaking to this daily said that none of the retailers sold their fish in the wholesale fish market and rejected the claim of Gonsalves.