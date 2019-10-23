MLAs tie marina project to finalisation of CZMP

NT NETWORK

Panaji

MLAs from the coastal belt on Tuesday demanded that the government should postpone the public hearing on the marina project proposed at Nauxi till the government finalises the draft coastal zone management plan 2011.

“Right now we have to wait for drafting of the CZMP by villages. Let us see what everybody has to say about their villages. The CZMP is a document which speaks about environment, ecology and eco-sensitive areas of the villages. Going ahead with the public hearing in absence of such document is against the law,” cautioned Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha while interacting with media persons in Panaji.

The public hearing has been scheduled to be held on November 2, 2019 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

A delegation led by Saldanha, and consisting of Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes, activists and panchas called on Sawant at his official residence in Altinho, Panaji.

“We must ensure that the public hearing is postponed. I have clearly told the Chief Minister that if he does not want it (marina project) to come up at Nauxi then let’s not hold the public hearing. Let him take the project elsewhere,” Reginaldo said, emphasising that the project will be opposed tooth and nail.

Fernandes said the Chief Minister has agreed to discuss the matter with the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and that North Goa district collector R Menaka will get in touch with them by Wednesday evening.

Members of the ‘Goenkar Against Marina’ demanded cancellation of the public hearing, claiming that the project will harm environment and marine life in the Zuari.

“We don’t want the public hearing as well as the project, which will entail environmental destruction, and there will be violation of rules. At least 3 lakh cubic metre of the river will be dredged to facilitate the marina project, which is a dangerous thing to do in the eco-sensitive zone,” observed Ramrao Wagh, a prominent member of the group.

Activist Rama Kankonkar alleged that the government is planning to approve the marina project before finalising the CZMP, as it would be difficult to push the project once CZMP comes into effect.

“If by tomorrow evening the government doesn’t cancel the public hearing then we will decide our future course of action,” he warned.

Olencio Simoes warned that if the marina project at Nauxi materialises then there could be a serious law and order situation in the area.

The Goa unit of Bharat Mukti Morcha also objected to the public hearing on the marina project. It has written to the North Goa district collector, stating that setting up of the marina in the Zuari will harm the ecosystem and fishing activities.