The BJP is taking forward Manohar Parrikar’s programme – Mission Salcette.

Salcette has been a Congress bastion for a long time. Manohar Parrikar had managed to breach this by supporting and getting elected his MLAs known as the altar boys.

However, that experiment failed in the last elections after Parrikar was called to the Centre.

Now the new chief minister Pramod Sawant and Calangute MLA seem to realised the need to revive this.