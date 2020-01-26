Mining truckers appeal to CM not to prosecute Parsekar

Panaji : The North Goa Truck Owners Association on Saturday presented a representation to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealing him to stop any sort of prosecution against former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and others, in the mining lease renewal matter.

The Goa Lokayukta in its order passed earlier this week had directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Parsekar, former mines secretary Pawan Kumar Sain and former director of mining and geology department Prasanna Acharya for their roles in the illegal renewal of 88 mining leases in 2015.

The representation states that some vested interests are out to finish the entire mining industry and its

dependants, for their publicity frenzy.

“They are now trying to implicate Laxmikant Parsekar, Pawan Kumar Sain and Prasanna Acharya in this matter before the Lokayukta,” the representation adds, pointing out, “This is a highly condemnable act and our association condemns this act of the vested interests.”

The representation requests the Chief Minister to oppose any action against the three people found guilty by the Goa Lokayukta.

“Whatever decision was taken (by them) was to help our Goan people and there is nothing wrong in doing so,” it mentions, concluding, “We urge that this government should put up a strong defence to save the above named from being prosecuted in any manner whatsoever.”