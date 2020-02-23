MiG-29K jet crashes off Goa coast; pilot safe

Vasco: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off Goa coast during its routine sortie on Sunday morning.

The lone pilot onboard the aircraft ejected safely, and is said to be out of danger.

Sources in the Indian Navy said that an enquiry has been ordered to investigate the MiG-29K crash that took place at around 10.30 am.

The twin-engine, single-seater fighter jet developed a technical snag due to which it crashed into the sea shortly after its takeoff, highly-placed Navy sources said.

“The MIG-29K aircraft was on a routine training sortie and crashed off Goa due to a technical glitch at around 10.30 am. The pilot has ejected safely and has been recovered,” the sources said, adding that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The aircraft pilot was taken to the INHS Jeevanti at INS Gomantak for his medical examination.

Efforts will be made to pull out the aircraft wreckage with the help of divers and other technical hands after getting clearance from top naval officials.

This is the second mishap involving a MiG-29K aircraft that has been reported in the last three months.

On November 16, 2019, a MiG-29K aircraft crashed at Verna. But two pilots onboard the aircraft ejected safely soon after the MiG caught fire.