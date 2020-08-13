Micro containment zone at Khariwaddo

Margao/Vasco: District collector Ajit Roy on Wednesday declared some areas of Khariwaddo, Vasco, as a micro containment zone.

The order issued by Roy said, “Thirty-four days have already passed since the declaration of Khariwaddo areas as a containment zone. The matter of the containment zone had been discussed with stakeholders. And since there are no active COVID positive cases in the containment zone and that the

containment zone area is considerably large in size and causes a lot of hardships to residents, the situation has been reviewed taking into consideration all relevant factors; I am of the opinion that areas and boundaries of the containment zone are required to be defined into a smaller micro containment zone.”

The order further specified the areas coming under the micro containment zone.

The councillor representing the MMC ward-14 Lavina D’Souza demanded de-notification of the micro containment zone, saying that people are facing hardship, especially the fishing community, office-goers and students.