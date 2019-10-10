Thursday , 10 October 2019
Michael & Uday clash over casino shifting

October 10, 2019

Goa government and City Corporation of Panaji have clashed once again on the issue of casinos. CCP has refused to reconsider its decision to revoke trade licenses of casinos unless all casino vessels are shifted on the other side of Mandovi river. But government plans to shift only two vessels and then wait to shift all casinos to Mopa gaming zone.

 Port Minister Michael Lobo has agreed to shift two casinos little away from Panaji and has requested CCP to reconsider its decision to revoke trade licenses of casinos.

