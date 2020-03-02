Mhadei: Karnataka cannot proceed without Centre’s nod, says SC

Panaji: The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the interim order passed by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal on April 17, 2014, is in force and observed that Karnataka cannot carry out any work without complying with the condition mentioned in the award dated August 14, 2018.

While observing the interim order passed by the Tribunal in April 2014, the apex court bench comprising of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Ajay Rastogi said that the apprehension of the Goa government on the basis of newspaper reports that Karnataka will carry out work does not survive and so the application of Goa government is not required.

The Goa government had filed an Interim Application (IA) for restraining Karnataka from continuing work on the Kalasa-Banduri project over River Mhadei stating that Karnataka cannot carry out any work without complying with the condition mentioned in the 2018 award.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam informed this daily on Monday that the apex court has put on record that the interim order passed by the Tribunal on April 17, 2014, continues to be in operation and no work can be started by Karnataka in implementation of the award without obtaining all permissions from the central government and without preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

He said that though the apex court has said that application filed by the state government is not required in view of the interim order passed by the Tribunal in April 2014, it is a positive sign for Goa, as Karnataka cannot carry out work.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant released a statement stating that the crucial hearing in the Mhadei water diversion case came up in the apex court on Monday following Goa government’s application seeking interim relief by restraining Karnataka from carrying out construction or any other activity over River Mhadei.

Further, he said that as the interim order passed by the Tribunal on April 17, 2014, continues to be operational, the apex court has said that the apprehension of Goa government on the basis of newspaper reports that Karnataka will carry out work does not survive and so the application of Goa government is

not required.

“We will, therefore, have to wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court in August 2020 and for the decision of Mahadayi Tribunal in application for clarification or modification,” Sawant said.

In case Karnataka attempts to carry out illegal construction or diversion of water, the government of Goa shall file a contempt petition before the Supreme Court, the press statement states.

Meanwhile, Pangam said that the next hearing on Mhadei matter will be held on July 15, 2020.