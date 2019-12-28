Mhadei: CM to seek PM’s intervention

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the Mhadei water dispute matter.

Sawant held a meeting with Water Resources Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues and Advocate General Devidas Pangam on Friday to discuss the future course of action in view of the recent letter sent by Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar to the Karnataka government over the Mhadei issue.

Sawant said that the meeting also discussed the strategy for the Mhadei case hearings coming up before the Supreme Court on January 20 and January 31.

“The state government will write to the Prime Minister with all the facts and figures on the Mhadei water dispute and urge his intervention to protect the interest of Goa,” he told the reporters. Sawant also said that the government will not hesitate to go against the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and if required, will challenge the ministry in the apex court.

“We will press before the Supreme Court that it should not allow notification of the award passed by the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal before the matter is disposed,” he added. Sawant said that his government has assured the people that there would not be any compromise on the issue of Mhadei.

“The case regarding Mhadei river water diversion is pending before the Supreme Court. I would like to categorically state that Goans need not be worried. If required, we will also go against the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change,” the Chief Minister said.

The Goa government has been facing criticism following Javadekar’s letter of December 24, written to the Karnataka government, informing it that environment clearance is not required for the Kalasa Banduri project on Mhadei river.

Referring to the statement made by leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, insisting that a one-day assembly session on the issue should be convened, Sawant said that “those who allowed the water to be diverted have no moral ground to tell the government how to act on the issue.”

Sawant said that during the tenure of Kamat as the chief minister between 2007 and 2012, Karnataka had managed to divert Mhadei water while he did nothing to stop them.

The Chief Minister also said that the Goa government has got approval for construction of six dams on Mhadei river in its basin. “We will utilise the water for our purpose and the work on these dams will be expedited. I have already instructed the water resources minister to expedite the work,” he said.