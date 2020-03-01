MGP launches campaign

Ponda: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which has decided to field 19 candidates for the upcoming ZP polls in the state, launched its campaign on Sunday by seeking blessings of Goddess Mahalasa Narayani at Mardol.

“With the finalisation of the ZP candidates, we have launched our election campaign and our candidates will start filing nominations from Monday. Before that the party will make official announcement of all our ZP candidates,” said MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar.

He was speaking at Mardol after seeking blessings of Goddess Mahalasa Narayani.

The list of six candidates for the Ponda taluka includes Damodar Naik (Priol), Vishwajeet Naik (Betki–Khandola), Baburao Salelkar (Bethoda), Manuel Cruz (Shiroda ), Ganpat Naik (Kavlem) and Priya Chari (Curti).

“These all are new faces, and we are confident that all these six will record victories from their respective seats,” Dhavalikar said.

MGP’s senior leader Sudin Dhavalikar said, “People of Goa have come to know that the BJP-led state government has hatched conspiracy and has sold Mhadei river to Karnataka, and the people are very much upset over this. So, it looks like the pace at which the BJP has grown in Goa, will come down with the same speed in the coming days,” he said.

Along with the Mhadei water issue, BJP has also failed to resolve unemployment and mining issues. And, the anger of the people over this will get converted into anti-BJP wave in state for the ZP elections, he added.

When asked about supporting the Congress party, he said that the MGP is ready to support any ZP candidate in the state who is good enough and he has willingness to work for the development of the state.

Some BJP members have joined us and we have given them ZP tickets, he added.