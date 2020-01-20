MGP alleges land mafia operating in state, demands investigation, Mauvin’s resignation

The MGP on Monday, alleged that there was a land mafia operating in the state. It also backed the Congress in asking for the resignation of Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho so as to ensure a fair and free investigation into his death. MGP supremo Sudin Dhavalikar said that he did not think that this was a cut and dry case of suicide but more a result of land mafia dealings.

Prakash Naik, former sarpanch and panch of the Goa university was cremated on Monday afternoon. He committed suicide. Before he committed suicide, he put up a post blaming Wilson Godinho and Tahir as being responsible for him taking this extreme step. Both have been booked by the police

