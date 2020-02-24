MeWo- Dempo Biz Nest gets Naukri.com and 99acres.com on board in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Naukri and 99acers, India’s largest jobs and real-estate platforms, part of the Info Edge Group have signed an agreement with MeWo– Meetings & Co-Working, the newly established startup in Goa backed by Shrinivas Dempo, Chairperson Dempo Group and Abrar Shaikh, Founder BIZ Nest.

Both technology giants (Naukri & 99acers) would be setting up their Goa core operations and will have their Goa team working at MeWo.

Speaking on the partnership, Ritesh Babbar, Senior Manager, Administration from Info Edge said, “MeWo is a young but a very thought after concept in the co-working space in Goa. We did a complete market evaluation and signed MeWo on their merits.”

Commenting on the partnership, Abrar Shaikh, Founder MeWo – Dempo BIZ Nest said, “With Naukri and 99acers signing this deal, we are extremely grateful to them for their trust as they evaluated us not on our youngness but our

ambitious concept and execution. This deal gives us more confidence to get more corporates and startups in Goa and strengthens our further expansion plans as we are moving faster than expected in our occupancy. We are putting our best to grow the ecosystem in Goa”