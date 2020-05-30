Merchants up in arms against transfer of Mapusa CO

Mapusa: Taking exception to the order issued by the government for transfer of chief officer of Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) Clen Madeira, Mapusa merchants association has requested Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza to approach Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and get the order revoked at the earliest and to allow Madeira to continue on the post for at least one more year.

The merchants have threatened to come out on the streets if the order is not revoked.

The state government has transferred Madeira as deputy director (development), directorate of higher education and Kabir Shirgaonkar has been transferred as MMC chief officer.

Merchants have given a written representation to Mapusa MLA D’Souza demanding that transfer orders of Maderia be revoked.

Merchants in the representation have said that the government has hastily transferred the chief officer which is detrimental to Mapusa town. They said that the chief officer was doing an excellent work of maintaining discipline in the market during pandemic situation.

Merchants in their representation have supported the outgoing chief officer adding, “In his capacity as CO he has taken keen interest in solving the issues of Mapusa market and during lockdown has been actively taking part in various civil works under pre-monsoon schedule to see that market does not face monsoon-related problems.”

They further said that “when the state is under lockdown condition and various pre-monsoon works all over Mapusa municipal area are going especially in Mapusa, it is a tragedy that a hardworking and upright CO has been transferred out.”

Merchants have further said that “the new officer taking charge at this time of pandemic caused lockdown will be detrimental to the town as well as to the market, since he will take time to familiarise himself with situational needs, issues of our town.”