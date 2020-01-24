Men in the game

MEHER CASTELINO

Men’s wear has never been more stylish than it is in 2020. Men are competing with their glamorous other half in keeping pace with the trends and their colour choices, fabrics and embellishments are vibrant and eye-catching. At the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 that was held in Delhi for the coming season, the looks were adventurous and stylish as designers pushed the envelope that will make men’s wear the focal point of the fashion calendar.

Bareek – Lounge in style

It’s casual chic in a grey woven kimono style belted jacket with two piped patch pockets. Wear it with a white embroidered grey motif kurta shirt and comfy parallels for relaxed lounging at home or out on a date.

Country made –

Indo west chic

Black has always been the basis of elegance for men and women. This bundgala jacket with a great embroidered motif in front is just right when worn with a tonal striped black shirt and slim pants. Here is a look that is easy on the eye but high on style.

Huemn – Denim forever

Nothing beats denim when it comes to casual dressing, and an extra long-line short-sleeved shirt with frayed edging for sleeves and hemline is just the right choice. Add two giant patch pockets and matching denim jeans and you are good to go.

Jenjum Gadi-

Shimmering formal wear

Great embellishments in grey and white with a hint of shimmer adds a brocade-like effect to the tuxedo style jacket and matching trousers. The contrast black notched collar on the jacket and black kurta shirt give this trio an impressive formal touch that will create an arresting entry at any soirée.

Manoviraj Khosla – Metallic florals

Metallics are in for men too, so go for a bit of shimmer and shine in grey with black florals on a trendy zippered biker’s jacket. Wear it with a grey and black striped pair of skinny pants and finish the look with sliver grey moccasins

Paresh Lamba – Colour and style

The double-breasted wrap kimono style jacket with an innovated piped notched collar at the base of a mandarin one creates an eye-catching entry in bright blue. Add an impressive embroidered image and a waist pouch, while keeping the matching trousers slim and simple.

Pawan Sachdeva – Camo reinvented

There are a variety of camo looks but a short playsuit in shades of grey for the summer heat with an abstract geometric print creates a sporty impact on and off the beach.

Rimzim Dadu – Corded in style

There is nothing more eye-catching than a multi micro corded textured biker’s zippered jacket worn over a heavily surface ornamented black t-shirt and Bermuda shorts.

Shivan & Narresh–

Fashion’s boilng point

Nothing is more comfortable than a unisex boiler suit in white with a prominent black stripe running down the front and on the long-sleeves to create an impact. The drawstring waistband and the zippered front are perfect for relaxed lounging or some heavy-duty work.