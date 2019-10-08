Breaking News

Meet tomorrow on revenue collections

October 8, 2019 Goa News 0 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to hold discussions with  stakeholders from industrial and tourism sectors to take measures for  increasing  revenue collections of  the state.

Sawant will chair a meeting on Wednesday in Panaji with  representatives of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Tours and Travels Association of Goa, the Goa Small Scale Industries Association and other associations. 

The move comes on the heels of  the directions given by  Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources said that Sawant will  deliberate  with  stakeholders from different sectors on revenue collections and  adoption of measures to stabilise the state economy.

It is pertinent to note here that the revenue department of  the Union finance ministry has sent a notice to  chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories over an interaction with the chief secretaries/additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/finance secretaries of the states and UTs.

The interaction will be held on October 11 at 6 pm under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

The interaction will review the status of revenue collections and various issues impinging upon it.

The principal adviser to the Prime Minister, the cabinet secretary and the Union revenue secretary will also be present for the video-conferencing.

On behalf of the state of Goa, the Chief Secretary and the finance secretary will participate in the video-conferencing and will take directions from the Centre.

They will also put forth state’s  problems in collecting revenue and measures to be taken in that direction.

Check Also

Local bodies not cooperating in eliminating dengue: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK Panaji In a bid to eliminate dengue  in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011