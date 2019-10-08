Meet tomorrow on revenue collections

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to hold discussions with stakeholders from industrial and tourism sectors to take measures for increasing revenue collections of the state.

Sawant will chair a meeting on Wednesday in Panaji with representatives of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Tours and Travels Association of Goa, the Goa Small Scale Industries Association and other associations.

The move comes on the heels of the directions given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sources said that Sawant will deliberate with stakeholders from different sectors on revenue collections and adoption of measures to stabilise the state economy.

It is pertinent to note here that the revenue department of the Union finance ministry has sent a notice to chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories over an interaction with the chief secretaries/additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/finance secretaries of the states and UTs.

The interaction will be held on October 11 at 6 pm under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the Prime Minister through video-conferencing.

The interaction will review the status of revenue collections and various issues impinging upon it.

The principal adviser to the Prime Minister, the cabinet secretary and the Union revenue secretary will also be present for the video-conferencing.

On behalf of the state of Goa, the Chief Secretary and the finance secretary will participate in the video-conferencing and will take directions from the Centre.

They will also put forth state’s problems in collecting revenue and measures to be taken in that direction.