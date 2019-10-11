Mayor unmoved on casino vessel licences

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Turning down the request made by Minister for Ports Michael Lobo, Corporation of the City of Panaji mayor Uday Madkaikar on Thursday reiterated that the city civic body will not renew the licences of offshore casinos at the end of the current term.

“We never said that casino (operations) should be closed down… our request is to shift the vessels from the jurisdiction of Panaji. There is no question of reconsidering our decision… it should be treated as the notice period, as I feel that five months are sufficient for them to find an alternate place,” said Madkaikar while interacting with reporters along with Lobo on the sidelines of a function held to launch the first oil spill collection vessel at the Captain of Ports jetty in Panaji.

The city witnesses traffic congestion only due to casinos operations, he said, adding that local residents are not able to move out of their houses in the evening.

Madkaikar hoped that Lobo will coordinate with casino vessel operators and move out all the vessels from the Mandovi one by one to another location.

“You cannot tell them (casino operators) overnight to pack and go… you cannot trouble them. We have to give them time as they have invested in their business and running it legally after obtaining all the necessary permissions from the government,” Lobo explained, requesting the mayor to reconsider his decision.

“In the interest of the business community of Panaji, the mayor should be understanding,” he reckoned.

The government is aware of the concerns raised by Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate and the CCP, the minister said, adding that the captain of ports has identified one spot to shift one of the casino vessels to the other side of the river.

“The spot has been identified by the captain of ports (department), and they are preparing a feasibility report. Once the report is prepared, we will issue the order in the next eight days. There is a solution to every problem. To get a solution, the MLA, the mayor and the government should be on the same page,” Lobo observed.