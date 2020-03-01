Max fashion launches fourth store in Goa

Fashion brand, Max Fashion is expanding its footprints in the state. The company launched its fourth store at Mapusa recently with the promise of international shopping experience to customers. The new store spread over 13,000 sq. ft of space has everything under one roof, be it menswear, womens wear, kidswear or accessories. On the inaugural day the store had tempting offers for customers.

Excited on the launch, Piyush Sharma, AVP, retail operation, Karnataka and Goa, said, “We have always received an amazing response from Goa state. The love and acceptance by the customers has inspired us to further develop our footprint in the state. I hope our customers will continue to love wearing our garments and keep loving and supporting us.”

Max is a prominent fashion brand and its products are sold online and on Android & iPhone apps. The brand is owned by the Landmark Group and is said to have pioneered the concept of ‘latest fashion at great prices’ in India thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion and quality. The brand’s product portfolio includes apparel, footwear and accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 19 countries, while in India, there are more than 300 Max stores across 110 cities.