Government is still considering to reduce traffic vioaltion fines mandated under new motor vehicle act. Transport Minister Mauvin Godhino plans to take a last chance when he meets union and state transport ministers during his Delhi visit. Mauvin had earlier said Advocate General told them government has no right to reduce these fines.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godhino will participate in 18th Road Safety Council & 39th meeting of transport development at Delhi on Thursday.