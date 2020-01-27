Mauvin appeals to people not to fall prey to anti-CAA forces

Vasco: Stating that Goa is well-known as a peaceful state, Minister for Transport and Panchayats Mauvin Godinho on Sunday appealed to the people not to fall prey to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) forces who he said are trying to misguide people on communal grounds. He clarified that CAA will not affect any Indian citizen.

Godinho was speaking as the chief guest after unfurling the national tri-colour on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebration, organised by the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

“Through CAA we are trying to help the persecuted people of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We are helping those people, basically minorities who have been persecuted in the three countries and who don’t have citizenship of India,” said Godinho. He said that rumors are being spread that some Portuguese passport holders will also be affected due to the implementation of CAA. He appealed to the people not to fall prey to the rumours.

In his advice to the opposition parties, Godinho urged the political parties and their leaders to play a constructive role. “Opposition should be constructive. It should give good advice to the people and not try to create a divide between the people,” he said.

Godinho stated that India will bounce back in a big way to become a 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Godinho praised the former Chief Minister and ex-Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar for being bestowed the Padma Bhushan Award on the Republic Day.

“Parrikar was instrumental in playing a key role in formulating the 2016 surgical strike. He will be remembered forever by Goans and Indians for his surgical strikes on militant camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and to the implementation of the OROP scheme,” said Godinho.

The Republic Day function which was held at Tilak Maidan saw school students presenting several cultural programmes and participating in the march-past parade.