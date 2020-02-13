Mauvin appeals to party workers to follow ideology of Upadhyaya

Vasco: The newly elected president of state unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sadanand Shet Tanavade was felicitated at the hands of Minister for Transport and Panchayats Mauvin Godinho for his service rendered to the party since the last several years.

The felicitation function was organised by Dabolim BJP mandal in association with Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha and Dabolim BJP Yuva Morcha in order to observe ‘Samarpan Diwas’, the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at BJP office at New-Vaddem in Dabolim on Tuesday. The state unit BJP president Tanavade was felicitated by Godinho by garlanding and presenting him an idol of Lord Ganesh.

On the occasion, Dabolim BJP mandal president Sandeep Sood, Dabolim Mahila Morcha president Anita Thorat, Dabolim Yuva Morcha president Sankalp Mahale, South Goa BJP secretary Santosh Kerkar, Shree Rashtroli Jai Santoshi Mata Sansthan president Tulsidas Patekar, deputy sarpanch of Chicolna Bogmalo Panchayat Arun Naik, Chicolna Bogmalo panch member Lorena Cunha, Chicalim panch members Marie Mascarenhas, Robert Falcao, Yuvraj Volvoikar, Sanifa D’Costa, MMC councillor Gauresh Mardolkar besides Ajay Thorat, Digambar Amonkar, Ligorio Monteiro and others were present.

While addressing the gathering, Godinho appealed to party workers to follow the ideology of Upadhaya who had floated the Bharatiya Jana Sangh party, the forerunner of BJP. “Upadhyaya was a true statesman and always believed in nation first. The ideology of Upadhyaya is followed by the BJP. The nation is now in safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also follows the ideology of the son of the soil Upadhyaya”, said Godinho. He reiterated that the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a bold step taken by the BJP government in the interest of the nation. He however lamented that there are some critics who oppose the CAA, but it would not harm the tranquility and communal harmony of the nation.

State unit BJP president Tanavade explained the life of Upadhyaya who was a politician, thinker of RSS ideology, former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. “Upadhyaya has given his life for the nation since his childhood. The mysterious death of Upadhyaya is not yet solved”, he said.