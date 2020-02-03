Massive rally held in Vasco to garner support for CAA

Vasco: A massive rally held in the port town of Vasco on Sunday to garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was attended by over 16,000 people from the entire Mormugao taluka.

‘Mormugao Supports Citizenship Amendment Act Movement,’ an organisation comprising of likeminded people had given a call to the people of Mormugao to participate in

the rally.

The rally started from the Kadamba Transport Corporation bus stand at Mundvel and culminated in a public meeting at the Sai Baba temple lane, opposite the Vasco railway station, while passing through Swatantra Path and the St Andrew’s Church Square.

Tension prevailed for some time when two female students from a reputed institution from Sancoale raised their protest against the pro-CAA rally. The two female students were protesting silently against the CAA on a footpath near the Mormugao municipal garden when the pro-CAA rally participants reached the spot.

The students are learnt to have held a diary with text written on it suggesting people should not be divided on religious lines. The pro-CAA rally participants entered into arguments with the students and also snatched the diary from them. Police personnel present at the site intervened and the issue was resolved. It is learnt that the two students had earlier protested against the pro-CAA rallies held in other parts of the state.

Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho, Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, former Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Rajendra Arlekar, Commissioner for NRI Affairs Narendra Sawaikar, former Fatorda MLA Damodar Naik, Mormugao municipal council (MMC) chairperson Nandadeep Raut, MMC deputy chairperson Reema Sonurlekar, convenor of MS-CAA-Movement Jayant Jadhav, veteran solider Surjit Singh Khalsa and others were present at the rally.

Addressing the public meeting, Godinho said that some anti-social elements and political parties are trying to misguide people over CAA. He asked the opposition to concentrate on supporting good things. “CAA has not snatched citizenship of any Indian national or those who reside in India. CAA protects the interest of the minorities. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a commendable job but some people with vested interest and opposition in particular are trying to mislead the people,” he said.

Milind Naik said that 90 per cent people in the country are in favour of CAA, while only 10 per cent are opposing the citizenship law. “Muslims and Christians don’t have any issue with CAA, but they have a problem with NRC, which is not being implemented,” said Naik.

Arlekar said that the anti-CAA protestors are ignorant about the Act. He said that the CCA is being implemented to protect the minorities from the neighbouring countries who have taken shelter in India. He said thousands of women from Pakistan (those belonging to minority communities there) are being trafficked and sent to China for flesh trade. “CAA aims to protect the minorities and give them citizenship,” said Arlekar. He challenged the anti-CAA activists to come forward and state whether the implementation of CAA has affected them. Arlekar complimented the participants for making the rally a success.

Veteran soldier Surjit Singh Khalsa also spoke on the occasion. The public meeting ended up by singing of the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Apart from enthusiasts, some organisations from Mormugao like Murgao Hindu Ekvott Sangh, Mission Modi Again Prime Minister, Maratha Mahasangh Goa, Om Sai Boyz Udaiwadi, Veteran Soldiers Welfare Association, Rashtriya Yuva Hindu Vahini, Shri Vasco Gujarati Samaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Gomantak) Mormugao Branch, Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (Goa) and several temple committee members also participated in the rally. It was interesting to note that women extended support to the pro-CAA rally by participating in large numbers.