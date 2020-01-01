Massage parlours emerging as dens of sex trade: report

Panaji : A report by an NGO has found that 43 women have been rescued since 2014 from the alleged prostitution carried out in massage parlours. The 43 rescued women account for over 12 per cent of the women saved from the sex trade.

The report prepared by the NGO ‘Arz’ called for a proper law with stringent punishment as regards ‘cross-massage’ so as to prevent abuse and exploitation of girls in massage parlours.

The report on ‘trafficking of women and children for commercial sexual exploitation’ in Goa says that out of the 346 women rescued, 269 were rescued from hotels and lodges, 34 from flats and bungalows, and 43 women were rescued from the massage parlours during the period from June 2014 to May 2019. Emphasising that there has been an urgent need to formulate laws related to cross-massage at the massage parlours, the report says, “At present the law is unclear, and thus cannot be implemented. It therefore does not act as a deterrent and many massage parlours in Goa have become centres for commercial sexual activities.”

As per the Goa Public Health Act and Rules, there is a provision wherein each massage parlour should have masseurs for men and masseuses for giving massage to women. The absence of proper and clear law becomes a hurdle for police to initiate action against the owner of massage parlours, the report reckons, adding that the police can only act when it is established that the women and girls are used for commercial sexual exploitation.

To curb commercial sexual activities in Goa, it is utmost important that action needs to be taken by the police, sub-divisional magistrate, panchayat, licensing authorities against the hotel, lodge, flats, parlours, shops used for commercial sexual activities by sealing the establishments, withdrawing the NOCs, cancelling trade licences, says the report.