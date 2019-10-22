Marina to come up on waterfront, not on land in Nauxi, says promoter

Blaming NGOs for the row over the proposed marina project at Nauxi and terming them as ignorant and lacking knowledge, promoter of the project Anytime Harbour of Yachts Pvt Ltd (AHOY) has claimed that the marina facility will be created within the Mormugao Port Trust’s limits at the waterfront of Nauxi village and it will not use any land of the six villages of Odxel, Cacra, Nauxi, Bambolim, Siridao and Curca.

The promoter called upon the NGOs to sit across the table and understand the project to clear their doubts.

The Centre’s project for building marina at the selected foreshore water area in Nauxi village has faced opposition from NGOs and traditional fishermen from six villages of Odxel, Cacra, Nauxi, Bambolim, Siridao and Curca on the ground that it would cause loss of their livelihood.

Captain Arun Dua, the director of AHOY, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd, at a media presentation on the project at a city hotel on Monday said that NGOs are misguiding the public on wrong conception and creating unnecessary fear that the project will cover six villages from Siridao to Dona Paula displacing people and affecting livelihood.

“The marina is proposed to be set up in an area of 1 lakh square metre on foreshore of Nauxi located in the northern bank of River Zuari and not in any other village for which we had signed a lease agreement with MPT for 30 years in October 2010. No houses will be displaced since the project will be established on waterfront and not on land.

There are 12-15 fishing families in Nauxi and no livelihood will be affected instead they will be skilled professionally and will be provided with sailor job,” he added.

The promoter said that NGOs are objecting to the marina on their own theory without understanding the project and are not ready to the request for table discussion.

“MPT had awarded the contract to us nine years ago through a process of competitive bidding and since then I have been waiting for people to respond to the proposed project and also there was no response to the letters sent to the local bodies seeking table discussion on the marina project,” he informed, maintaining that the site for marina was identified by the Ministry of Shipping prior to 2010.

The promoter during their presentation did not specify the total cost of the project and estimated it to be around Rs 230 crore and they also could not provide actual plans or approved layout proposed for creating marina facility but presented concept plans.

Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) will hold public hearing on November 2 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, over the proposed establishment of marina at Nauxi village which is a part of the crucial process to obtain environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment.

He further clarified that no construction on land will take place and all the facilities including hotels and restaurants and other services as well will be set up on jetty or bay. The project will also ensure that there is no disposal of waste material into sea to comply with the waste management and handling rules.

“I want the people to first go through the EIA report to understand and clarify their doubts on the project and prove to us that it is more likely to do harm than good and even if they are not agreed with it I will walk away with the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, extending support to the fishing community in opposition to the proposed marina project, the Congress party said that if the project materialises then it will deprive people of their rights over the lakhs of square metre of land along the river bank and also the 10-odd kilometre coastline.

“The promoter of the marina project is luring the fishermen by promising jobs. Has the government conducted any survey whether the people residing in the area are qualified for employment requirement that are there for marina?” quipped Congress spokesperson Swati Kerkar while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

“This project is not in the interest of the fishermen community or people at large. It will displace the fishermen and affect the livelihood of their dependents. The ground reality is that people from Taleigao, Santa Cruz, St Andre, Dabolim and Cortalim will be badly affected,” she added.