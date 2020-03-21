Margao witnesses last-minute shopping

NT NETWORK

The commercial capital of Goa – Margao, on Saturday, saw last-minute shopping by a large number of people in view of the call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for Janta Curfew from 7 am till 9 pm to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People were seen doing purchases at chicken and vegetable stalls, and general stores ‘fearing’ possibility of shortage of these items.

Fish markets also saw several people buying fish, probably for Sunday and the days to come fearing closure of the market in view of the spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

There was a shortage of milk in the evening, and many regular milk buyers could not get their share.

This reporter saw many people buying vegetables and fish at the SGPDA market, at increased rates.

It is learnt that the wholesale fish market at Margao would also remain closed on Sunday.

Rickshaw, motorcycle taxi and taxi operators have also decided to keep their vehicles off the road on Sunday.

“We will also support the one-day stay at home,” a bus operator said.

Interestingly, right from grocers to cloth merchants have decided to keep their shops shut on Sunday.

“We will honour the Prime Minister’s request and stay at home. This is one of the best idea to contain the spread of coronavirus,” said a grocer.

District Collector, South, Ajit Roy on Friday has ordered imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, which disallows gathering of five and more persons.