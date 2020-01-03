Breaking News

Margao wholesale fish market to see evictions

January 3, 2020 Goa News 6 Views

NT NETWORK

Margao    

Anguished by fish selling and other illegal business activities  at  Goa’s lone  wholesale  fish  market at  Margao,  Chief Minister  Pramod Sawant on  Thursday directed the MMC chief officer,   the Fatorda police and  SGPDA officials  to  evict the vendors immediately.

He said, “The wholesale fish market is meant only for wholesaling of fish.  Other activities cannot be permitted here.’’

Sawant, who visited the wholesale market for the first time, heard grievances of wholesalers, ramponnkars, the contractor, who monitor the market, and the fish vendors.

Deputy Chief Minister  Chandrakant  ‘Babu’  Kavlekar,  Fisheries Minister  Filipe Nery Rodrigues,   Opposition leader Digambar Kamat,  Fatorda MLA  Vijai  Sardesai  and  SGPDA chairman Wilfred  D’Sa also accompanied Sawant during the visit.  

Speaking to media persons after the visit, Sawant disclosed, “We have decided to close the wholesale fish market at 9 am.  The fish vendors from the wholesale market wishing to continue selling fish will have to move to the SGPDA retail fish market. We will try to accommodate them in the retail market.” 

He said the SGPDA chairman has taken the decision to accommodate  them at the retail market, adding that all the vendors selling various wares along the road to the wholesale fish market will be evicted from Friday. 

“I have told the MMC chief officer, the Fatorda police  and the  SGPDA   to act jointly,’’ he  said.

Sawant informed that he will hold a meeting with  GSIDC officials to get details of the project for  new wholesale fish market. 

Accordingly, the   plan will be executed, he said. 

“The project will earn revenue  for the government. Therefore we must give a priority to it.  We have to decide on the place for setting up a   fish testing lab,” he emphasised. 

The proposed meeting will also be attended by officials of the GSIDC and the FDA, the local legislators

and the  Fisheries Minister.

Sardesai explained to the Chief Minister that  the project for the new wholesale fish market  has  been finalised for  Rs 12 crore and  with some  modifications,  a cold storage facility  can be set up.

Sawant  said  the year  2020 will be  a  year of  development  and  will  never be a year of  agitations as  the Opposition  sees it.

It is pertinent to note here that recently Kamat   had said  the year 2020 could turn out  to be a  year  of agitation as  several issues, including the Mhadei water dispute and  the mining tangle, have been hanging fire a long time. 

Check Also

Taskforce formed for improving IPB working

NT NETWORK Panaji The state government on Thursday constituted a special taskforce for improving the …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011