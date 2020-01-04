Margao traffic cell booked 651 cases of drunk driving last year

Shyam zambauliker |NT

Margao

The Margao traffic cell in the year gone by, during its drive against offence of driving under the influence of alcohol, booked 651 cases under section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act.

While during the same period, the traffic cell booked 24,557 cases of driving two wheeler without helmet and 2399 cases of non-use of seat belt while driving.

Also, 8990 cases related to parking in dangerous manner were booked by Margao traffic cell in 2019 while 2385 cases related to use of tinted film on vehicles were registered.

These cases were booked in the jurisdiction of Margao traffic cell covering Karmal Ghat area, along Tata showroom stretch at Nuvem, from Borim to Seraulim, Gude to Margao and Chandor to Margao.

When contacted, police inspector of Margao traffic cell Suraj Samant said that in all 651 cases of driving under influence of alcohol were booked and have been referred to court. He said that vehicles and related documents were seized by the police.

The PI said that the cell has also booked 279 cases of parking vehicles in ‘no parking’ and 607 cases of driving without licence. While as many as 461 persons were booked for talking on mobile phone while driving, stated PI Samant.

He said that any amount of alcohol in bloodstream can impact driving ability. PI Samant said that breathalyser is used to analyse a person’s breath sample and determine the blood alcohol content in the person.

Traffic police personnel are often seen with this device. If asked by the traffic police, you just need to cooperate with police, he said.

Prabodh Shirvoikar, deputy superintendent of police, when contacted, said that drive against drunken driving will continue. He said that some of the persons booked for drunken driving have been convicted by court.

DySP Shirvoikar said that drinking and driving are a life-threatening act and can be harmful to the person driving the vehicle, its occupants and others.

Police sub inspector of Colva traffic cell Deu Mangaonkar said that in the year 2019, Colva traffic cell booked 239 cases of drunk driving, while during the same period they booked 7518 cases of riding two wheeler without helmet and 2220 cases of non-use of seat belt while driving, 893 cases of driving without number plate and 2200 cases as regards use of tinted film and 109 cases of using mobile while driving. These cases were booked from Majorda, Colva, Cavelossim and other areas, informed PSI Mangaonkar.