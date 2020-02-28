Margao civic meet to take call on Rs 1.02 cr compensation to GSPCB

NT NETWORK

Margao

The chairperson of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Pooja Naik has scheduled an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss and decide on the notice of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) which has asked the council to deposit an amount of Rs 1.02 crore towards compensation to the damages caused to the environment due to the fire that had erupted at Sonsoddo dump and which lasted for several days causing severe pollution in the vicinity. Three legislators Vijai Sardesai, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Digambar Kamat are also invited for the meeting.

The GSPCB, on May 29, 2019, had written to MMC after inspecting the site where the fire broke out, raising concern over air pollution. Thereafter, the civic body on August 8, 2019 was again asked to explain about the measures undertaken.

A show-cause notice was then issued asking why action should not be taken against the MMC. It was also asked to pay Rs 1.02 crore as compensation to the damages caused considering the severity of the pollution following the dump fire.

“The MMC did respond to GSPCB letters and notice and we had even prayed for reviewing its direction over Rs 1.02 crore compensation, but the GSPCB did not hear us,” said MMC lawyer.

Critics, however, blame ruling councillors and administration for such a “lapse”. “The office of the GSPCB should have been convinced on measures taken up by MMC as regards the dump fire,” said an opposition councillor.

At the scheduled meeting, opposition councillors are likely to take the opportunity to score political points over the ruling side on the dump fire issue.

Sources informed that the GSPCB had also asked the Fomento, the company which was running the waste treatment plant at the site, to pay up for the environmental damages.

The residents of Gandhi road area and Maina-Curtorim were badly affected with the continuous burning of Sonsoddo waste.