Mapusa to get 3 IVC plants for treating wet waste

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) has resolved to set up in-vessel composter (IVC) plants in the municipal market, Camarkhazan and Cunchelim to treat wet waste which may have capacity to treat one tonne or two tonne waste per day. The decision was taken in a special council meeting held on Friday.

MMC chairperson Ryan Braganza informed that such a proposal was received from Goa State Urban Development Agency.

“The whole idea is to have a decentralised process for treatment of waste,” said Braganza.

The proposal was accepted and it was resolved to set up such units at Camarkhazan, Cunchelim and in the market.

The cost of a vessel is Rs 30 lakh for one tonne and Rs 62 lakh for two tonne capacity.

The council also resolved to construct garden for benefit of senior citizens at the housing board which will be taken under CSR as a proposal was received from Ashok Walke charitable trust.

The council has also decided to take up repairs of allotted three quarters from PWD so that it can be handed over to two occupants on temporary basis as work of garage project is being taken up.

Meanwhile, with an aim to reduce its power bills, the Mapusa Municipal Council has resolved to install solar panels over the roofs of vegetable, fish markets and at other locations in Mapusa.

The council will install solar panel with 12KWP capacity over vegetables market shed and 25 KWP capacity over fish market shed.

The proposals were approved during Friday’s special council meeting which was presided over by chairperson Ryan Braganza in the presence of vice chairperson Marlene Desouza and Mapusa MLA and councillor Joshua D’Souza.

Earlier, Braganza informed that the council incurs cost of around Rs 53,984 per month for payment of electrical charges for vegetable and fish markets.