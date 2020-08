This year Chovoth will be celebrated amid rising cases of coronavirus in Goa.

During the celebration, markets normally get crowded.

Immersion sites too are a riot of people and clolours and noise.

But this year given the virus, the government has issued SOP and Mapusa Municipal Council has prepared the road map to ensure that crowds are minimal.

Government has issued SOP for the celebrations of Chovoth and has asked local bodies to follow up on the matter.