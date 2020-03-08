Mangueshi temple takes steps to keep COVID-19 at bay

Ponda: Factoring in coronavirus spreading its deadly tentacles throughout the world, the temple committee of the world famous Lord Mangesh temple at Mangueshi has taken preventive measures to keep the COVID-19 at bay.

Pujaris and other staffers of the temple started wearing face masks from Sunday as part of the measures.

The temple committee has written a letter to the health department seeking setting up of a thermal screening facility at the temple gate, committee members told ‘The Navhind Times’.

The Lord Mangesh temple is visited by a large number of Indian as well as foreign tourists everyday. Hence the temple committee has provided face masks and sanitisers to all temple staffers who come in direct contact with tourists, committee secretary Sudin Ambe said.

The temple is visited by around 1000 tourists everyday during the peak season. The committee did not want to take any risk vis-à-vis the coronavirus, Ambe explained.

The committee has written a letter to the health department demanding a thermal screening facility at the temple gate.

The committee also wants to provide sanitisers and face masks to tourists if they do not have them.