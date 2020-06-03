Mangor Hill witnessing local transmission of COVID: CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday maintained that the COVID-19 positive cases that have been recorded at a locality of Mangor Hill in Mormugao taluka are indicative of local transmission and not community transmission.

Sawant attributed the coronavirus outbreak at Mangor Hill to one family living in the area, which has finally led to the local transmission. He claimed that the family is not cooperating with health authorities and is still not revealing important information on the source of the COVID infection.

The Chief Minister told reporters that the family members consulted a private medical practitioner when they were having COVID symptoms.

“They should have visited a government COVID testing centre,” he reckoned.

The locality at Mangor Hill is a containment zone and has seen a huge number of COVID positive cases.

Sawant said that there are around 2,000 people living in the locality, who will be tested in a phased manner, disclosing that the entire area has been cordoned off.

All essentials will be home delivered to the people of the containment zone.

Sawant said that those who had come in the second contact of the infected patients are also being tested for the infection.

“Within four-five days all people in area will be tested,” he said.

“The people of Goa should not get panic. We are trying our best to ensure that the infection does not spread to other areas… Contact tracing of all those who have tested positive is on,” he said.