‘Mandovi not polluted by casino vessels’

Panaji: More than two years after the National Green Tribunal passed an order directing a water audit of casino vessels anchored in the Mandovi, the Goa State Pollution Control Board-appointed agency M/s TUV-SUD India found that no river pollution is caused by the vessels.

In the final report placed before the board, the agency has maintained that the vessels have not been polluting the river water.

The report will be now placed before the NGT.

The board says the vessels store the sewage generated in a sealed mount tank which is opened daily in the presence of a GPCB official and an official of the captain of ports department for discharge into the sewage tankers for treatment at the sewage treatment plant at Tonca.

The board maintains the record on raw water generated and transported.

The agency appointed to conduct the audit has monitored all the raw water that is pumped into the casino vessels and the wastewater that is discharged into the tanks.

In abidance of the NGT’s direction, the GSPCB in April 2019 had proposed the water audit of all the operational casino vessels through third party. It had been proposed that the water audit must be completed within two months. The board selected TUV-SUD India through bidding process for conducting the water audit.