Man who pointed gun at cop arrested in UP

New Delhi: Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture of pointing a gun at an unarmed policeman during the communal riots in Northeast Delhi went viral, was on Tuesday arrested by Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, even as many people who fled the violence were yet to return to their homes in the affected areas.

Authorities said the situation has been peaceful for the last six days.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the violence last week.

Besides this, 168 houses suffered substantial and 40 minor damage due to arson, Sisodia said, citing figures available till Monday evening following a survey by officials.

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the Class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

Although the official death toll still stands at 42, five bodies, suspected to be riot casualties and recovered from drains in Shiv Vihar and other violence-hit areas, have been kept at RML Hospital. One of the five has been identified as Ali Aftab (21), a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh.

Eighteen-year-old Aqib, who had suffered a serious head injury in the violence in Bhajanpura when he went out to purchase clothes for his sister’s wedding, died during treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, his family claimed on Tuesday.

“He was operated upon by the doctors at the GTB Hospital but could not be saved. He died around 7 pm on Monday,” said the distraught father who was standing outside the mortuary waiting for Aqib’s body.

Briefing reporters on the arrest of Shahrukh Pathan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) AK Singhla said, “He (Shahrukh) was planning to flee from Shamli but was nabbed and later brought to Delhi.”

Shahrukh was remanded to four-day police custody by a court, police said.

“We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. The pistol used was of good quality. He fired three rounds. He had gone alone in the protest,” Singhla said.

In a video that went viral last week, Shahrukh (23) could be seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road on February 24 and also firing several rounds.

Police are trying to trace Shahrukh’s family members, who are absconding.

A college dropout, Shahrukh was interested in modelling and used to make Tik Tok videos.