Making waves

The Reflection, an art exhibition featuring artworks by Islampur-based nature artist BS Patil was held at the Ujwal Art Gallery, Vagator. A criminal lawyer by profession, Patil’s passion for art and nature are showcased at the exhibit. On display are oil paintings depicting seascapes on canvas.

The exhibition was inaugurated at the hands of portrait artist Sanjay Harmalkar in the presence of senior artist and sculptor, Sadashiv Parab; president of the All Goa Art Masters Association, Sudesh Vaze; Lata Agshikar; and former principal and former mayor of Islampur Municipal Council, Arunadevi Patil. Also present were principal of Goa College of Art, Mahesh Vengurlekar, senior actor and director, Madhukar Joshi and artist Dilesh Hazare. On the occasion of the inaugural, a musical programme was also held featuring a performance by harmonium player, Shubham Naik and senior tabla player, Nitin Korgaonkar.

(This exhibition is open for public viewing till today, January 1 at Ujwal Art Gallery, Vagator.)