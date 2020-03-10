Major drop in tourist footfall: TTAG

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa on Tuesday said that there has been a significant drop in tourist footfall in Goa in the wake of a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

“The business has dropped: the hotel industry is suffering, and actually every sector is going through a difficult time,” said TTAG president Savio Messias.

He maintained that the government should not be blamed for the decline in tourist footfall, which has been brought about by the health emergency.

“There has been a significant drop in tourist footfall, and it has been seen all over the world. One major plus point is that Goa till today is free from the deadly virus. We have not reported a single positive case of COVID-19… I think this should be a point that the government needs to highlight on through PR agencies,” Messias said.

It is pertinent to note that the COVID-19 scare has pushed down air passenger

movement in Goa by 50 per cent, as the Dabolim airport has been seeing a significant decline in boarding and disembarkation of air passengers.

The apex body representing the hotel and travel trade in the state observed that as of Tuesday there is no requirement for chartered airlines to have additional slots at the Dabolim airport.

“There has been a reduction in the number of chartered flights this year. I don’t think there is any issue about slots right now, but if tourism picks up next season with increase in number of flights then there could be a demand for additional slots…,” Messias explained.