Mahila Congress seeks roll-back of LPG price hike

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Protesting against the steep hike in LPG price, members of Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Thursday cooked tea on a wood fire stove at the entrance of the municipal market in Panaji.

Claiming that following the price hike of Rs 149, the gas cylinders will cost Rs 1,000 each, the Mahila Congress demanded that the government to roll back the price hike.

“With the price hike of Rs 149 on each cooking gas cylinder, it will now cost at Rs 1,000. This is the biggest hike in five years, government ought to understand that gas cylinders are a necessity and not luxury,” Mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho said.

She said that if the central government can’t control prices then Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should provide LPG cylinders at subsidised rates to at least the middle-class

families.

Coutinho said that if the government can’t provide cylinders at subsidised rates then all the ministers in Sawant-led government should step down immediately on ‘moral’ grounds.

Coutinho said that the Mahila Congress members will meet Collectors of both the districts and submit a memorandum that will be addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding rollback of the LPG price hike in order to provide relief to the common man.