Low-key Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in state

Panaji: Goa will witness low-key Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday, in the corona pandemic situation, just as the state witnesses spike in the COVID-19 cases.

The corona pandemic has made the religious leaders advise the Muslim devotees as regards holding of their namaz at home. The state has around four per cent of its population following the Muslim religion. The Association of All Goa Muslims Jamats has already issued an advisory to the Muslim community, which would be followed during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

“Eid-ul-Fitr namaz shall not be held at any masjid or Idgah across the state of Goa. We request our brothers to offer ‘chasht namaz ‘Nafl’ from their respective homes along with family members,” the association has stated. The government has imposed Section 144 in the entire state, while the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

The association has also asked the Muslim devotees to keep a place in their prayers for the safety of corona frontline warriors like doctors, paramedical staff, police personnel and so on.