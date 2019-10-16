Lokayukta orders sarpanch, panch member to vacate offices

Panaji: In a fit case for gross negligence and dereliction of duty, the state Lokayukta Justice P K Misra has asked a former and new sarpanch of Azossim-Mandur village panchayat

in Tiswadi taluka to vacate their offices in a case relating to showing favouritism to a violator and not taking any action against illegal land-filling and construction of a house on an encroached paddy field in the village.

The Lokayukta found that former sarpanch Francisco Joaquim Vincent Po and present sarpanch Ajit Bakal were unfit to continue to hold the positions of member or sarpanch of the panchayat, as both have miserably failed in discharging their duty to stop the construction of an unauthorised structure in panchayat area.

The order has asked the state government to take a decision to comply within three months of the Lokayukta’s recommendation.

The state’s anti-corruption ombudsman also pulled up panchayat secretary Babu Naik for remaining silent on the inaction of the panchayat and for not informing deputy director of panchayats or block development officer (BDO), who are his superior authorities. After going into the details of the case, the Lokayukta said this proceeding is a classic example of gross bureaucratic red tapism. The former sarpanch as well as the present sarpanch have miserably failed in discharging their duties. The panchayat had merely issued a show cause notice to the violators, who were constructing the structure, but did not take further action, the Lokayukta said.

“Since the panchayat had failed to take any action and the matter was brought to the notice of the deputy director of panchayats, appropriate action should have been taken by him in accordance with Section 66(5) of the Act but the deputy director of panchayats has taken refuge under the pretext that BDO had not submitted the checklist. Hence no action can be taken is a mere excuse. It has amounted to mal-administration and dereliction of duty,” the order reads.

According to the 65-year-old complainant Laxmi Bandodkar, she has been complaining to the panchayat since 2017 to take action against the violator Shelja Naik and Lilavati Naik, who were occupying a small hut in the paddy field of Neura O Grand and had encroached upon an area of over 100 square metres by illegally filling up the land and cutting down coconut trees to construct residential house without any permission.

The complainant said that two complaints were filed with the panchayat in two years. She said the first complaint was filed on July 11, 2017, with Francisco Joaquim Vincent Po, who was the sarpanch at the relevant time, while the second complaint was filed on July 25, 2018, with the new sarpanch Ajit Bakal. The complainant also said that she had even filed a complaint regarding the alleged violation with various authorities including the director of panchayats but no action was taken.

The Lokayukta also learnt from the detailed investigation that the neighbour of the complainant had also complained on July 2, 2017, but the panchayat only issued stop work order and did not take further action. As a result, the structure was completed and later occupied without obtaining occupancy certificate from the panchayat.

The state anti-corruption ombudsman observed that all the concerned including the sarpanch, secretary, BDO and the deputy director of panchayats turned a blind eye to the allegation that a permanent construction has been undertaken without taking the appropriate permission.

In a statement recorded before the Lokayukta, Babu Naik, who was the panchayat secretary at the relevant time, has admitted that he and sarpanch, both were aware of the illegal structure constructed without permission, which was placed before the panchayat meeting held on July 14, 2017. He said that he resolved to direct Shelja (Amita) Naik and her family members to produce the permission taken from the panchayat for the illegal structure. Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued twice which appears to be eyewash.

During the hearing, both the sarpanchas (present and former) failed to give any response inspite of various notices being issued by the institution and only at the fag end of the hearing, after both the respondents were set ex-parte, the present sarpanch filed his reply admitting that he was aware of the alleged violation.