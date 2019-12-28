Lokayukta: Loutolim sarpanch deemed to have vacated office

Panaji: The state Lokayukta has passed an order intimating the Chief Secretary that Inacinho Fernandes is deemed to have vacated his office as Loutolim sarpanch and or ward member with effect from December 26.

The anti-corruption ombudsman had earlier declared that the public functionary Fernandes should not continue to hold office of sarpanch and or ward member of the Loutolim panchayat for misusing his position and betraying people’s trust.

Justice PK Misra had given three months time to the chief secretary, who is the competent authority, to act and submit a compliance report by December.

The matter was posted on Thursday for consideration of the action-taken report to know whether its order has been accepted or rejected as contemplated in section16(A) of the Lokayukta Act.

However, the counsel representing the state government submitted before the Lokayukta that the matter is still under consideration and sought more time.

However, the Lokayukta rejected the plea and expressed fear that such submission can’t be countenanced at all in view of the mandatory provision contained in Section 16A.

The order passed by Justice PK Misra states that as per Section 16A(3) if the declaration under sub-section(1) is not rejected within three months, it shall be deemed to have been accepted by the competent authority on the expiry of the three-month period.