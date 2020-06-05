Lockdown proving to be blessing for farming

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

Panaji : The coronavirus-induced lockdown is proving to be a boon for agriculture in the state as more Goans are getting into cultivation activities, increasing farm production.

With adversity turning into opportunity, the state sold about 750 kg of locally grown vegetables during the Rabi season of 2019-20 and until May, as compared to 200 kg in the corresponding months of the previous season.

Officials from the agriculture directorate on Thursday said that they expect vegetables sale to go up to 1,000 kg as some of the produce is still being included in the season’s harvest.

The interest in farming is from the existing growers, new farmers and individuals taking up kitchen gardens and backyard farming.

Residents are turning to cultivate the farmland due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture director Nevil Alphonso explained, “We can see the difference from the new area coming under cultivation and by the sharp increase in the sale of seeds by local farming cooperatives. Goans are also purchasing seeds from private sellers, and also through online.”

To encourage the revival, the government is focusing on cultivation of nachne (ragi) in hilly areas of the state by supplying high-yielding seeds and promoting native vegetables such as drumstick and tubers (kate kangane, etc).

Alphonso said the expectations are also for a bumper paddy crop for the Rabi season (November-March).

“About 90 per cent of the Rabi harvest is complete, and it was before the onset of heavy rains. Initial estimates suggest that production will be higher compared to the previous year due to good weather conditions,” the agriculture director said.

Although the Rabi season contributes to less than 30 per cent of the paddy grown annually, it is important on account of higher productivity per hectare.

In 2018-19, Goa’s paddy production during the Rabi season was 42,870 tonnes.

The directorate is gearing up for the kharif season. The absence of migrants is not expected to adversely affect paddy cultivation because most of the transplanting is done by local villagers and not migrant labourers.

“Outside labourers are used by farmers only in some parts of Sanguem, Bicholim and Pednem and they come in from neighbouring regions such as Sawantwadi and Dharbandora. If needed we can apply for permits to bring in outside labourers,” Alphonso said.

The mechanical transplanting has also been undertaken by local farmers although in fewer hectares.

“Most of the transplanting in done manually, but we do not expect area to remain fallow for want of labour,” the director reckoned.